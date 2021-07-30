 Skip to main content

Cyclo Therapeutics' Trappsol Shows Early Safety, Efficacy In Genetic Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:00am   Comments
  • Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTHhas announced new data from its Phase 1 extension study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC), a genetic disorder characterized by the abnormal accumulation of cholesterol in cells. 
  • Efficacy as measured NPC Severity Scale showed a trend of stability for patients, with the mean length of exposure of 25 months. 
  • Using a sub-set of NPC Severity Scale, assessing the quality of life (Speech, Swallow, Fine Motor skills, Ambulation and Cognition), a trend in disease stabilization was observed.
  • An average worsening of 0.4 pts per year was observed for all patients with all available data. It is significant as a worsening of 1.4 pts per year would be expected for NPC patients based on published calculations.
  • The patient who improved overall in the 5-Domain NPC Severity Score received the 1500 mg/kg dose, while the patient who worsened overall also received the 1500 mg/kg dose. 
  • Of the 3 patients who were stable overall, 2 received the 1500 mg/kg dose, and 2 received the 2500 mg/kg dose.
  • Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin, which has an affinity for cholesterol. The candidate is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study.
  • Price Action: CYTH stock is down 0.5% at $8.31 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Genetic DisorderBiotech News Health Care General

