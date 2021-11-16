Amarin Posts Encouraging Vascepa Data In Patients With Peripheral Artery Disease
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) reported new data for Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions.
- The investigators concluded that "Icosapent ethyl 4 g/day significantly reduced total (first and subsequent) primary endpoints by 32%, and trended toward a 22% reduction in first events, in patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).
- Icosapent ethyl provides substantial cardiovascular risk reduction in the high-risk REDUCE-IT population.
- Safety was generally consistent with the overall study. Overall tolerability and adverse events were generally similar between icosapent ethyl and placebo.
- More atrial fibrillation/flutter occurred with icosapent ethyl versus placebo in patients with prior PAD (5.2% versus 2.6%, respectively).
- No differences in bleeding were observed between icosapent ethyl and placebo in patients with prior PAD, likely due to the sample size.
