 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amarin Posts Encouraging Vascepa Data In Patients With Peripheral Artery Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Amarin Posts Encouraging Vascepa Data In Patients With Peripheral Artery Disease
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRNreported new data for Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions.
  • The investigators concluded that "Icosapent ethyl 4 g/day significantly reduced total (first and subsequent) primary endpoints by 32%, and trended toward a 22% reduction in first events, in patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). 
  • Icosapent ethyl provides substantial cardiovascular risk reduction in the high-risk REDUCE-IT population. 
  • Safety was generally consistent with the overall study. Overall tolerability and adverse events were generally similar between icosapent ethyl and placebo. 
  • More atrial fibrillation/flutter occurred with icosapent ethyl versus placebo in patients with prior PAD (5.2% versus 2.6%, respectively).
  • No differences in bleeding were observed between icosapent ethyl and placebo in patients with prior PAD, likely due to the sample size.
  • Price Action: AMRN shares are up 4.02% at $4.14 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kezar Jumps On Data, Biogen R&D Chief To Retire, Molecular Partners Wilts On COVID Trial Disappointment
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 14-Nov. 20): BioMarin FDA Decision, Tapering Earnings News Flow, Conference Presentations And More
Amarin Corp Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dynavax, Nucor And Amarin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com