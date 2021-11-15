 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novocure Posts Data For Tumor Treating Fields In Brain Tumor Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Share:
Novocure Posts Data For Tumor Treating Fields In Brain Tumor Trial
  • Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has released updated data from the Phase 2 pilot 2-THE-TOP of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with pembrolizumab and temozolomide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). 
  • Of the 19 patients with follow-up over nine months, the median progression-free survival was at least 11.2 months compared to 6.7 months from the historical control study (EF-14), in which patients received TTFields and adjuvant temozolomide. 
  • Twelve (48%) were progression-free, and 15 (60%) were still alive. Six (24%) patients with measurable tumors achieved partial or complete response. 
  • The most common adverse events were thrombosis (4 patients, 16%), seizure (3 patients, 12%), and metabolic disturbances (2 patients, 8%).
  • Related Link: Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer.
  • Price Action: NVCR shares are down 1.96% at $112.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVCR)

NovoCure's Return On Capital Employed Overview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
Recap: NovoCure Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: brain cancer Brain Tumor Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com