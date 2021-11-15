Novocure Posts Data For Tumor Treating Fields In Brain Tumor Trial
- Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has released updated data from the Phase 2 pilot 2-THE-TOP of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with pembrolizumab and temozolomide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM).
- Of the 19 patients with follow-up over nine months, the median progression-free survival was at least 11.2 months compared to 6.7 months from the historical control study (EF-14), in which patients received TTFields and adjuvant temozolomide.
- Twelve (48%) were progression-free, and 15 (60%) were still alive. Six (24%) patients with measurable tumors achieved partial or complete response.
- The most common adverse events were thrombosis (4 patients, 16%), seizure (3 patients, 12%), and metabolic disturbances (2 patients, 8%).
- Related Link: Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer.
- Price Action: NVCR shares are down 1.96% at $112.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.
