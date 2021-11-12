 Skip to main content

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Why Did Oncorus Shares Slump To 52-Week Low Today?
  • Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) shares slumped after the company reported initial data for its investigational cancer therapy ONCR-177 from a Phase 1 trial in heavily pretreated patients with advanced, injectable solid tumors.
  • ONCR-177 is a Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) product candidate.
  • In the dose-escalation portion of the trial, ONCR-17 was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. 
  • 4x108 PFU in 4 mL was selected as the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D).
  • With four evaluable patients in the monotherapy escalation portion of the trial, three of the eight evaluable patients indicated a clinical benefit after four weeks at the RP2D dose. 
  • Additional surface lesion monotherapy expansion data are expected in mid-2022.
  • The company plans to begin enrollment in the dose combination expansion (Part 2) and the visceral lesion dose monotherapy escalation (Part 3) by the end of 2021.  
  • Related Link: Oncorus, Gaeta Therapeutics Ink Cancer Candidate Licensing Agreement.
  • Price Action: ONCR shares are down 44.10% at $6.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.

