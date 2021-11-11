Oncorus, Gaeta Therapeutics Ink Cancer Candidate Licensing Agreement
- Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Gaeta Therapeutics Ltd, related to the use of locally delivered Interleukin-12 (IL-12) via oncolytic viral expression in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
- IL-12 is one of five immunomodulatory payloads in Oncorus' lead viral immunotherapy product candidate, ONCR-177.
- Oncorus is enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial to evaluate ONCR-177 alone and combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced or refractory cutaneous, subcutaneous or metastatic nodal or with liver metastases of solid tumors.
- Gaeta will receive an upfront payment of $0.2 million and is eligible to receive up to $7.5 million in milestone payments on a product-by-product and indication-by-indication basis.
- Being developed for multiple solid tumor indications, ONCR-177 is an intratumorally administered oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)-based viral immunotherapy engineered to induce immunogenic cancer cell death.
- Price Action: ONCR shares traded lower by 0.18% at $10.80 on the last check Thursday.
