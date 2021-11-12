What Is Happening With Catalyst Biosciences Shares Today?
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) has decided to halt the clinical development of MarzAA (engineered FVIIa) and focus solely on complement programs and protease medicines platforms.
- MarzAA was under development for Factor VII deficiency, a blood clotting disorder.
- Related Link: Catalyst Biosciences' Lead Candidate Secures Orphan Drug Tag For Blood Clotting Disorder.
- The Company said that MarzAA trials had been adversely impacted by pandemic-related logistical challenges, subjects' competition, and increasing prophylaxis therapy availability.
- Catalyst says that it is no longer feasible to deliver top-line data in 2022.
- CBIO will report on the data obtained in the Crimson-1 trial to date for subcutaneous (SQ) MarzAA.
- Halting development of MarzAA will allow the Company to reduce the burn rate by approximately 40%.
- The Company expects to advance the clinical development of CB 4332 and continue to generate development candidates from the protease platform.
- Cash, cash equivalents and, investments for Q3 stood at $64.5 million.
- Price Action: CBIO shares slipped 33% at a 52-week low of $1.97 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
