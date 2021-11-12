 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Is Happening With Catalyst Biosciences Shares Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
What Is Happening With Catalyst Biosciences Shares Today?
  • Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) has decided to halt the clinical development of MarzAA (engineered FVIIa) and focus solely on complement programs and protease medicines platforms.
  • MarzAA was under development for Factor VII deficiency, a blood clotting disorder.
  • Related Link: Catalyst Biosciences' Lead Candidate Secures Orphan Drug Tag For Blood Clotting Disorder.
  • The Company said that MarzAA trials had been adversely impacted by pandemic-related logistical challenges, subjects' competition, and increasing prophylaxis therapy availability. 
  • Catalyst says that it is no longer feasible to deliver top-line data in 2022. 
  • CBIO will report on the data obtained in the Crimson-1 trial to date for subcutaneous (SQ) MarzAA.
  • Halting development of MarzAA will allow the Company to reduce the burn rate by approximately 40%.
  • The Company expects to advance the clinical development of CB 4332 and continue to generate development candidates from the protease platform.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and, investments for Q3 stood at $64.5 million.
  • Price Action: CBIO shares slipped 33% at a 52-week low of $1.97 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBIO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Awaits Adcom Ruling On COVID-19 Booster Shot; Teligent Files For Chapter 11; CFO Transitions at Catalyst Biosciences, CRISPR; Lucid Diagnostics Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
Catalyst Biosciences' Lead Candidate Secures Orphan Drug Tag For Blood Clotting Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com