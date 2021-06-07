 Skip to main content

Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide Gets FDA Approval to Tackle Obesity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide Gets FDA Approval to Tackle Obesity
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has gained U.S. approval for a once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg injection, dubbed Wegovy, for chronic weight management.
  • The drug will be available to obese adults and certain overweight people and should be used in conjunction with diet and exercise, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.
  • Wegovy is the first weight management drug approved for chronic use in most obese and overweight adults since 2014, the FDA said.
  • The medication will carry a warning about the risk of certain thyroid cancer.
  • Wegovy’s price will be similar to Saxenda, which is $1,349 a month, Novo spokesman Michael Bachner said. The company plans to make the exact cost available in the coming days.
  • The FDA approved the drug, as an addition to diet and exercise, based on phase 3 data showing Wegovy helped one-third of patients lose more than 20% of their body weight over the 68-week trial period. Patients without type 2 diabetes lost 17% to 18% of their weight on average.
  • See the related presentation here.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 0.09% at $81.02 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs obesityBiotech News Health Care FDA General

