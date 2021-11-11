ADMA Biologics Shares Rise On Lower Than Expected Q3 Loss, Sales Double
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) achieved Q3 sales of $20.7 million, + 101% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $18.72 million.
- The increase was favorably impacted by the continued commercial ramp-up of ADMA's intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product portfolio and the sale of intermediate fractions.
- The company generated a gross profit of $0.4 million compared to a gross loss of $(1.6) million a year ago, primarily attributable to increased sales of ADMA's higher-margin hyperimmune globulin product portfolio, along with a portion of the sales generated from conformance batches.
- Q3 consolidated net loss reached $(17.7) million, compared to $(16.9) million last year. EPS loss was $(0.13) compared to $(0.19) a year ago, better than the consensus of $(0.14).
- ADMA had cash and equivalents of $34.4 million and accounts receivable of $20.4 million as of September 30, 2021. On October 25, 2021, the company raised $53.9 million through a public offering.
- Price Action: ADMA shares are up 10.7% at $1.55 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General