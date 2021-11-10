Moderna, NIH At Odds Over Who Invented The Biotech's COVID-19 Shot: NYT
- Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) ongoing feud with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over COVID-19 vaccine patents has spilled into the open.
- Both parties are in dispute over who deserves credit for inventing the central component of the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- In a new report from the New York Times, Moderna is asserting that three NIH scientists were not involved in inventing the critical component of the vaccine.
- The claim comes from a July filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- Within the filing, Moderna said it had “reached the good-faith determination” that three NIH scientists, John Mascola, Barney Graham, and Kizzmekia Corbett, “did not co-invent” the sequence that prompts the body’s immune response to the coronavirus spike protein.
- The NIH had been in talks with Moderna for more than a year to resolve the dispute. According to a government official familiar with the matter, the Company’s July filing caught the agency by surprise.
- Though NIH says, the trio worked with Moderna to design the component in question.
- The NYT reports that the agency would not need Moderna’s permission to license the vaccine technology to other companies, countries, or organizations if the scientists are named on the patent.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.26% at $231.50 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care Legal General