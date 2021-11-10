 Skip to main content

Ligand To Spin-Off OmniAb Platform Into Its Own Independent Company
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies
  • One company will feature the OmniAb business, and the other housing Ligand’s existing royalties and technologies, including its Pelican protein expression platform and Captisol solubility tech.
  • “After significant planning and analysis, we have concluded we are operating two distinct, high-growth companies within Ligand,” CEO John Higgins said in a statement. “Along with outside advisors, we have determined the time is right to pursue a strategic plan to create two independent companies and accelerate investment into the OmniAb platform and technologies to drive value further.
  • Ligand posted Q3 sales of $64.83 million, +55% Y/Y/, beating the consensus of $55.65 million. EPS of $1.58 came in above the consensus of $1.04.
  • Ligand had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $323.2 million.
  • Ligand is reaffirming 2021 financial guidance and expects sales of $265 million - $275 million and adjusted EPS of $5.80 - $6.05.
  • Price Action: LGND shares are up 9.38% at $166.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

