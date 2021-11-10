 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

I-Mab Shares Gain On Licensing Pact For Its Human Growth Hormone In China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:
I-Mab Shares Gain On Licensing Pact For Its Human Growth Hormone In China
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMABhas collaborated with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group to develop, manufacture, and commercialize eftansomatropin alfa (TJ101) in mainland China.
  • Eftansomatropin alfa is I-Mab's long-acting recombinant human growth hormone.
  • I-Mab will continue to lead the ongoing registrational Phase 3 trial of eftansomatropin alfa in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). 
  • The two companies will share costs of manufacturing tech transfer, process optimization, and new formulation development.
  • Jumpcan will pay I-Mab a total of up to RMB 2.016 billion (approximately $315 million), including the upfront payment of RMB 224 million (roughly $35 million).
  • PGHD is a rare disease characterized by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland.
  • Price Action: IMAB shares are up 8.08% at $62.10 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAB)

MorphoSys Presents Early Felzartamab Data From Autoimmune Kidney Disease Trial
I-Mab In Talks With Pharma Giants About Partnership, Stake Sale: Bloomberg
Why Are I-Mab Shares Trading Higher On Tuesday?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com