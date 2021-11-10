I-Mab Shares Gain On Licensing Pact For Its Human Growth Hormone In China
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) has collaborated with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group to develop, manufacture, and commercialize eftansomatropin alfa (TJ101) in mainland China.
- Eftansomatropin alfa is I-Mab's long-acting recombinant human growth hormone.
- I-Mab will continue to lead the ongoing registrational Phase 3 trial of eftansomatropin alfa in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD).
- The two companies will share costs of manufacturing tech transfer, process optimization, and new formulation development.
- Jumpcan will pay I-Mab a total of up to RMB 2.016 billion (approximately $315 million), including the upfront payment of RMB 224 million (roughly $35 million).
- PGHD is a rare disease characterized by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland.
- Price Action: IMAB shares are up 8.08% at $62.10 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General