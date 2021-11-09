Takeda, Shattuck Labs Terminate Immuno-Oncology Pact
- Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) mutually agreed to terminate the Collaboration Agreement for SL-279252 and SL-115154.
- The agreement was initially executed in 2017, under which Takeda had options for up to four molecules.
- Shattuck will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda.
- All options to license and rights of the first negotiation held by Takeda under the Collaboration Agreement were terminated.
- SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L) is an ARC fusion protein designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint interaction and activate the OX40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an anti-tumor immune response receptor.
- Shattuck also announced initial Phase 1 dose-escalation data from SL-172154 in ovarian cancer and SL-279252 in solid tumors.
- For SL-172154, initial monotherapy Phase 1 data show favorable safety and tolerability.
- For SL-279252, anti-tumor activity has been observed in heavily pretreated patients, including one confirmed partial response (PR) and a second unconfirmed PR.
- The Company ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $290.2 million,
- Price Action: STTK shares are down 29.1% at $13.49 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
