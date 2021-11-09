 Skip to main content

Immatics Unveils Early-Stage Data Of TCR-Engineered Cell Therapy In Solid Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Immatics Unveils Early-Stage Data Of TCR-Engineered Cell Therapy In Solid Tumors
  • Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) announced an interim clinical data update from its TCR-engineered cell therapy (TCR-T) approach ACTengine IMA203 targeting PRAME. 
  • Examining the drug’s effect on 16 cancer patients who had already endured a median of 4 previous systemic treatments, researchers concluded that 8 of them had registered an objective response. 
  • Three of the patients who didn’t respond were on the lowest dose, while investigators tracked encouraging dose responses at higher levels.
  • 15 out of 16 patients (94%) achieved disease control. Tumor shrinkage was observed in 14 patients (88%).
  • All responses occurred above DL1; 8 out of 13 patients (62%) treated at DL20F1 and DL3 receiving up to 0.59 billion total transduced cells had objective partial responses.
  • Investors and analysts didn’t seem all that impressed, however. 
  • The next level is a big step up, at 2.5 billion transduced cells, that fourth dosage will be the highest dose level.
  • Price Action: IMTX shares are down 11.2% at $11.16 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

