Immutep's Lead Candidate Data In Breast Cancer Trial Fails To Lift The Stock
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has announced final overall survival data (OS) from its Phase 2b AIPAC trial.
- 227 patients with HER2-negative/HR-positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC) were 1:1 randomized in the AIPAC study.
- The trial evaluated Immutep's eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy (N=114) in comparison to a combination of placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy (N=113).
- Final OS data (based on 72.5% of events) showed patients in the efti group had a median OS of 20.4 months compared to 17.5 months for patients in the comparator group, reflecting a survival benefit of +2.9 months.
- Statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit confirmed now in three predefined patient subgroups (patients over 65 years, low monocytes, and luminal B) with improved data versus data presented in December 2020.
- Efti increased circulating CD8 T cells, which is significantly correlated with improved OS.
- Price Action: IMMP shares are down 21.60% at $3.79 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
