GlaxoSmithKline Spotlights Encouraging Data For Anemia Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 11:37am   Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSKannounced positive results from the ASCEND program comprised of five Phase 3 studies assessing daprodustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • Daprodustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI).
  • For both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis patients, daprodustat matched up to traditional erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) in terms of heart safety.
  • Among the group undergoing dialysis (N=2,964), the drug met both the -0.75 g/dL margin for mean hemoglobin levels (actual: 0.18) and the 1.25 hazard ratio for the first adjudicated MACE (actual: 0.93).
  • Among the non-dialysis cohort (N=3,872), the drug spurred a mean treatment difference for hemoglobin of 0.08 g/dL, while the MACE hazard ratio was 1.03.
  • Related Link: GlaxoSmithKline's Anemia Candidate Shows Promise In Late-Stage Studies.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.49% at $42.84 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Anemia Briefs Chronic Kidney Disease Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

