GlaxoSmithKline Spotlights Encouraging Data For Anemia Drug
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced positive results from the ASCEND program comprised of five Phase 3 studies assessing daprodustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- Daprodustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI).
- For both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis patients, daprodustat matched up to traditional erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) in terms of heart safety.
- Among the group undergoing dialysis (N=2,964), the drug met both the -0.75 g/dL margin for mean hemoglobin levels (actual: 0.18) and the 1.25 hazard ratio for the first adjudicated MACE (actual: 0.93).
- Among the non-dialysis cohort (N=3,872), the drug spurred a mean treatment difference for hemoglobin of 0.08 g/dL, while the MACE hazard ratio was 1.03.
