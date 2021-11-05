Healthcare Triangle Releases Blockedge Glu; Brings Blockchain to Existing Pharma Supply Chains

Image by Launchpresso on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. HCTI announced the release of Blockedge Glu, which provides a framework and methodology for a blockchain transformation of the pharma supply chain ecosystem in partnership with blockedge.io, a leading blockchain transformation provider.

Creating end-to-end visibility in supply chain management and maintaining prescription drug traceability and integrity hold utmost importance in the pharmaceutical industry, which is accelerated by the compliance requirements DSCSA from FDA.

“FDA’s requirements alone are not the driving factor behind accelerating the blockchain transformation of pharma supply chain,” says Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle, Suresh Venkatachari.

Per BIS Research, Pharma companies currently lose $200 billion a year to counterfeit drugs. The health issues caused by such drugs are alarming to an extent WHO (World Health Organization) has also gotten involved in solving this problem using Blockchain.

Venkatachari continued, “Blockchain is the best track & trace solution available for us today, giving complete end-to-end supply chain visibility, and can make a significant difference if adopted right.”

"Blockedge Glu is designed to make this adoption right by addressing major challenges involved by providing a framework that reduces the complexities of integrating existing large and complex IT systems with one or more blockchain networks while also providing a transformation methodology that servers as a playbook for IT and business leaders to implement, what’s becoming to be, the multi-year transformation program.”

For more information, or to request a demo, visit https://healthcaretriangle.com/hti-blockedge/.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.