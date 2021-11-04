 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Sangamo Stock Jump 20% Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Sangamo Stock Jump 20% Today?
  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMOannounced preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a gene therapy candidate for Fabry disease. 
  • As of the September 17, 2021 cutoff date, results from the four patients treated in the first two dose cohorts (0.5e13 vg/kg and 1e13 vg/kg) showed that the gene therapy was generally well tolerated. 
  • All four patients exhibited above normal alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity, which was maintained for up to one year for the first patient treated and through 14 weeks for the most recently treated patient. 
  • 2-fold to 15-fold above mean normal was observed at the last measurement as of the cutoff date. 
  • Withdrawal from enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) has taken place for one patient. It is planned for the other patient on ERT, based on the stability of their α-Gal A activity following treatment.
  • No treatment-related adverse events higher than mild and treatment-related serious adverse events were observed. 
  • No patients experienced liver enzyme elevations requiring steroid treatment.
  • Price Action: SGMO shares gained 19.2% at $10.89 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGMO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com