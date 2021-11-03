 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novo Nordisk Q3 Earnings Buoyed By Higher Diabetes And Obesity Care Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Novo Nordisk Q3 Earnings Buoyed By Higher Diabetes And Obesity Care Sales
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVOQ3 sales increased 15% Y/Y (15% at CER) to DKK 35.62 billion.
  • Diabetes and Obesity care sales drove global sales as GLP-1 sales increased by 31% at CER, Obesity care sales by 82%, and insulin sales by 4%, reflecting the uptake of Ozempic & Rybelsus and market expansion and the launch of Wegovy in the U.S. 
  • Also Read: Novo Nordisk Settles Insulin Pricing Lawsuit For $100M.
  • Biopharm sales decreased by 2%. Sales in International Operations increased 15% (14% CER) at DKK 18.34 billion, and sales in North America Operations increased by 16% (17% at CER) to DKK17.28 billion.
  • The gross margin remained almost constant at 83%, while the operating margin increased from 41.4% to 42.8%.
  • Novo Nordisk initiated Phase 3 trial with oral semaglutide 50 mg to treat obesity and ziltivekimab in cardiovascular disease during Q3.
  • Net profit increased by 18% to DKK 12.12 billion, and EPS increased by 19% to 5.27 DKK.
  • Guidance: The Company expects FY21 operating profit growth of 12% - 15% at CER, versus 9% - 12%, expected earlier.
  • Related: Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 2.47% at $112.77 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Novo Nordisk Settles Insulin Pricing Lawsuit For $100M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com