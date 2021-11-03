Novo Nordisk Q3 Earnings Buoyed By Higher Diabetes And Obesity Care Sales
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Q3 sales increased 15% Y/Y (15% at CER) to DKK 35.62 billion.
- Diabetes and Obesity care sales drove global sales as GLP-1 sales increased by 31% at CER, Obesity care sales by 82%, and insulin sales by 4%, reflecting the uptake of Ozempic & Rybelsus and market expansion and the launch of Wegovy in the U.S.
- Also Read: Novo Nordisk Settles Insulin Pricing Lawsuit For $100M.
- Biopharm sales decreased by 2%. Sales in International Operations increased 15% (14% CER) at DKK 18.34 billion, and sales in North America Operations increased by 16% (17% at CER) to DKK17.28 billion.
- The gross margin remained almost constant at 83%, while the operating margin increased from 41.4% to 42.8%.
- Novo Nordisk initiated Phase 3 trial with oral semaglutide 50 mg to treat obesity and ziltivekimab in cardiovascular disease during Q3.
- Net profit increased by 18% to DKK 12.12 billion, and EPS increased by 19% to 5.27 DKK.
- Guidance: The Company expects FY21 operating profit growth of 12% - 15% at CER, versus 9% - 12%, expected earlier.
- Related: Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales.
- Price Action: NVO shares are up 2.47% at $112.77 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General