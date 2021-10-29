 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVOraised its forecast for sales and operating profit for FY21 after strong sales in Q3.
  • The company expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from the previous expectations of 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively.
  • "The updated outlook is reflecting higher than expected Ozempic market share gains, GLP-1 market growth, and obesity care sales, mainly in the U.S," the company said in a statement.
  • Ozempic is the name of Novo's new once-weekly injectable treatment. It belongs to the GLP-1 class of drugs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates insulin production.
  • Sales rose 15% in Q3 while operating profit rose 19%. 
  • Related Read: Novo Nordisk Shares Are Trading Higher As GLP-1 Treatments Boost Q2 Topline, Bottom-line.
  • Novo Nordisk will publish a complete set of quarterly results on November 3.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 2.03% at $109.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Novo Nordisk Settles Insulin Pricing Lawsuit For $100M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com