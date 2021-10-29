Novo Nordisk Boosts FY21 Outlook After Solid Q3 Sales
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) raised its forecast for sales and operating profit for FY21 after strong sales in Q3.
- The company expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from the previous expectations of 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively.
- "The updated outlook is reflecting higher than expected Ozempic market share gains, GLP-1 market growth, and obesity care sales, mainly in the U.S," the company said in a statement.
- Ozempic is the name of Novo's new once-weekly injectable treatment. It belongs to the GLP-1 class of drugs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates insulin production.
- Sales rose 15% in Q3 while operating profit rose 19%.
- Novo Nordisk will publish a complete set of quarterly results on November 3.
- Price Action: NVO shares are up 2.03% at $109.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.
