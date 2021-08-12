 Skip to main content

Equillium's Itolizumab Reduces Urine Protein In Lupus Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:32am   Comments
  • Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQannounced additional data from the Type A portion of the EQUALISE Phase 1b study of itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN).
  • The new data showed that patients without a diagnosis of LN but with elevated urine protein/creatine ratio (UPCR) experienced a mean decrease from baseline in UPCR of 33% and 42% at Days 29 and 57, respectively.
  • Additionally, patients with elevated albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR) achieved a mean decrease from baseline in ACR of 22% and 53% at Days 29 and 57, respectively.
  • Equillium also amended the Type B portion of the study to include newly diagnosed patients in addition to refractory patients. 
  • The study will evaluate up to 20 patients. 
  • Interim data from the Type B portion is expected by the end of 2021. 
  • Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its tissues, causing inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. Lupus nephritis is a severe complication of SLE, reducing kidney function over time.
  • Itolizumab is an anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway that plays a central role in modulating T cells that drive several immuno-inflammatory diseases. 
  • Price Action: EQ shares closed at $6.11 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: autoimmune diseases Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

