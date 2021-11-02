Clene's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Candidate Disappoints In Mid-Stage Study
- Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has announced topline data from RESCUE-ALS phase 2 trial evaluating CNM-Au8 for early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The trial did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints, Motor Unit Number Index (MUNIX), and forced vital capacity (FVC) at week 36.
- In a pre-specified analysis of limb onset ALS subset, CNM-Au8 demonstrated a significant treatment effect in MUNIX at week 12 and a trend for improvement at week 36.
- Limb onset ALS accounts for approximately 70% of the ALS population.
- MUNIX is a neurophysiological biomarker that estimates the number of functioning lower motor neurons serving selected muscles.
- Clinically relevant exploratory endpoints demonstrated significant benefits with CNM-Au8 treatment, including slowing ALS disease progression and improved quality of life.
- In addition, the data showed evidence for a potential long-term survival benefit when comparing the survival of the trial population to the validated ENCALS predictive model.
- CNM-Au8 was found to be well-tolerated through 36 weeks of daily oral dosing. There were no reported serious adverse events (SAEs) related to CNM-Au8 treatment.
- Treatment-emergent adverse events were predominantly mild-to-moderate in severity.
- Related Link: Clene's Nanotherapeutic Improves Energy Production, Brain Utilization In Patients With Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis.
- Price Action: CLNN shares are down 20.20% at $4.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas