Merck Pushes Acceleron Buyout By Refiling For Antitrust Review
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) revealed that it had temporarily withdrawn its premerger notification and report form. The company said it plans to refile today.
- The move will provide the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) additional time to review the Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) deal.
- It also gives Merck a reason to extend the tender offer time for collecting the required shares from Acceleron investors.
- The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on November 18, rather than the previous November 10.
- The refiling extends the merger review's waiting period by another 15 days to November 16.
- The news came a day after Avoro Capital Advisors, which owns a 7% stake in Acceleron, released a letter to shareholders claiming that Merck's offer undervalues the company.
- "We expect that, by the end of 2022, Acceleron will have results from its Phase 3 STELLAR trial that is enrolling the prevalent PAH population, which we believe will support a higher share price," Avoro wrote in the note.
- While noting that Merck would be a "great partner" for Acceleron, "The problem is not the fit, it is both the timing and the price," the investor said.
- Related Link: Bristol Myers Pledges To Offload Acceleron Shares: Bloomberg.
- Price Action: XLRN shares closed down 0.18% at $173.87, while MRK closed lower by 0.24% at $87.84 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.