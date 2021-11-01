 Skip to main content

Merck Pushes Acceleron Buyout By Refiling For Antitrust Review
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Merck Pushes Acceleron Buyout By Refiling For Antitrust Review
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKrevealed that it had temporarily withdrawn its premerger notification and report form. The company said it plans to refile today.
  • The move will provide the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) additional time to review the Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) deal. 
  • It also gives Merck a reason to extend the tender offer time for collecting the required shares from Acceleron investors. 
  • The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on November 18, rather than the previous November 10.
  • The refiling extends the merger review's waiting period by another 15 days to November 16. 
  • The news came a day after Avoro Capital Advisors, which owns a 7% stake in Acceleron, released a letter to shareholders claiming that Merck's offer undervalues the company.
  • "We expect that, by the end of 2022, Acceleron will have results from its Phase 3 STELLAR trial that is enrolling the prevalent PAH population, which we believe will support a higher share price," Avoro wrote in the note.
  • While noting that Merck would be a "great partner" for Acceleron, "The problem is not the fit, it is both the timing and the price," the investor said.
  • Related Link: Bristol Myers Pledges To Offload Acceleron Shares: Bloomberg.
  • Price Action: XLRN shares closed down 0.18% at $173.87, while MRK closed lower by 0.24% at $87.84 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Legal General

