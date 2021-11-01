Soligenix To File US Application For Its Lymphoma Photodynamic Therapy In 2H 2022
- In an SEC filing, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) disclosed that it cannot file its HyBryte marketing application in the U.S. in 1H of 2022.
- Citing COVID-19 related disruptions resulting in delays by the commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, the Company cannot provide the pre-requisite accrued stability data required to file the application.
- Hence, now the Company anticipates filing in 2H of 2022 with corresponding potential FDA approval in 2H of 2023.
- Soligenix is developing HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
- Price Action: SNGX shares closed lower by 0.98% at $1.00 on Monday.
