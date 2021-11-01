 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Soligenix To File US Application For Its Lymphoma Photodynamic Therapy In 2H 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Soligenix To File US Application For Its Lymphoma Photodynamic Therapy In 2H 2022
  • In an SEC filingSoligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) disclosed that it cannot file its HyBryte marketing application in the U.S. in 1H of 2022.
  • Citing COVID-19 related disruptions resulting in delays by the commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, the Company cannot provide the pre-requisite accrued stability data required to file the application.
  • Hence, now the Company anticipates filing in 2H of 2022 with corresponding potential FDA approval in 2H of 2023.
  • Soligenix is developing HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SNGX shares closed lower by 0.98% at $1.00 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNGX)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 18-23): J&J, Biogen Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Regeneron-Sanofi, Roche Await FDA Decisions And IPOs
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
SNGX: CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Non-Human Primates…
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Soligenix To Test Synthetic Hypericin In Psoriasis Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs lymphomaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com