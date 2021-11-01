Orphazyme Stock Gains After FDA Update On Arimoclomol In Rare Neurodegenerative Disorder
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares are moving higher after providing a regulatory update for arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
- The Company had a collaborative dialogue with the FDA during the Type A meeting to discuss the Complete Response Letter.
- The FDA recommended that Orphazyme submit additional data, information, and analyses to address the CRL and engage in further interactions with the FDA to identify a pathway to resubmission.
- The agency also agreed with the Company's proposal to remove the cognition domain from the NPCCSS endpoint. The primary endpoint is permitted to be recalculated using the 4-domain NPCCSS, subject to the submission of the additional requested information.
- The FDA affirmed requiring additional pharmacodynamic (PD) / pharmacokinetics (PK) data to bolster the confirmatory evidence already submitted.
- An EMA's opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)on arimoclomol in NPC is expected in Q1 2022.
- Price Action: ORPH shares are up 13.6% at $4.42 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
