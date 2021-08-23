 Skip to main content

Investors React Positively To Data From Orphazyme's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Investors React Positively To Data From Orphazyme's Neurodegenerative Disease Candidate
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) announced that results from a Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) had been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Inherited Metabolic Disease (JIMD). 
  • Arimoclomol is an investigational heat-shock protein amplifier.
  • NPC is a rare, inherited progressive neurodegenerative disorder with a high unmet medical need for disease-modifying treatment options. 
  • The trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful treatment effect supported by substantial and consistent effects across several disease and pharmacodynamic biomarkers. 
  • See: Orphazyme To Cut Two-Third Workforce Under Restructuring
  • At 12-months, a significant treatment effect in favor of arimoclomol of −1.40 points was observed, corresponding to a 65% relative reduction in annual disease progression. 
  • In the prespecified subgroup of patients receiving miglustat as routine care, arimoclomol stabilized disease severity with a treatment difference of −2.06 in favor of arimoclomol. 
  • Arimoclomol was well-tolerated, with adverse events occurring in 88.2% of patients receiving arimoclomol and 75.0% of patients receiving placebo. 
  • Fewer patients had serious adverse events with arimoclomol (14.7%) versus placebo (31.3%).
  • Arimoclomol is under regulatory review in Europe, with an anticipated CHMP opinion in Q4 2021.
  • Related: FDA Turned Down Arimoclomol Application Asking For Additional Evidence.
  • Price Action: ORPH shares are up 12.40% at $5.63 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

