Novo Nordisk Shares Are Trading Higher As GLP-1 Treatments Boost Q2 Topline, Bottom-line
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVOQ2 sales increased 10% Y/Y (17% at CER) to DKK 33.04 billion.
  • Sales in International Operations increased 13% (17% CER) at DKK18.2 billion, and sales in North America Operations increased by 7% (16% at CER) to DKK14.8 billion.
  • The gross margin contracted to 83.2% from 84.1% a year ago, with the operating margin decreased from 46.1% to 44.7%.
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 17% at CER to DKK 28.0 billion, driven by GLP-1 growth of 37% at CER, reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus. 
  • In June 2021, Wegovy, semaglutide 2.4 mg, was made available to U.S. patients following the FDA's approval for weight management in adults living with obesity.
  • Net profit increased 14.1% Y/Y to DKK 12.1 billion, with EPS of DKK 5.26.
  • FY21 Outlook: Novo Nordisk expects sales growth of 10%-13% at CER (previously 6%-10%) and operating profit growth of 9-12% at CER (formerly 5-9%). 
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 5.60% at $97.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

