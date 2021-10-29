Moderna To Supply Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Alliance
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 116.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in Q2 of 2022.
- The exercise of these options for additional doses represents an increase from an earlier agreement for 60 million doses.
- As per the advance purchase agreement signed on behalf of the COVAX Facility, Gavi retains the option to procure 233 million additional doses in 2022 for a potential total of 500 million doses between 2021 and 2022 under the agreement.
- All doses are offered at Moderna's lowest tiered price.
- The agreement covers the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment low- and middle-income countries.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.97% at $344.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
