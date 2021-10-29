 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna To Supply Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Alliance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna To Supply Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To COVAX Alliance
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 116.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in Q2 of 2022. 
  • The exercise of these options for additional doses represents an increase from an earlier agreement for 60 million doses. 
  • As per the advance purchase agreement signed on behalf of the COVAX Facility, Gavi retains the option to procure 233 million additional doses in 2022 for a potential total of 500 million doses between 2021 and 2022 under the agreement. 
  • All doses are offered at Moderna's lowest tiered price.
  • The agreement covers the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment low- and middle-income countries.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.97% at $344.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

EMA's Committee To Assess Further Data On Risk Of Heart Inflammation With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston Named World's Top Biotech Hub as the City's Leading Biotech Companies Continue to Make Major Breakthroughs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com