AbbVie's Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Mixed Result In Late-Stage Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 9:18am   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced topline results from two Phase 3 trials, Study 3111-301-001 and Study 3111-302-001, of cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). 
  • In Study 3111-301-001, cariprazine showed a statistically significant change from baseline to week six on the depression severity scale, with cariprazine at 1.5 mg/day achieving an improved score compared to placebo. 
  • Patients treated with cariprazine at 3.0 mg/day demonstrated improvement in the score at week six over placebo but did not meet statistical significance. 
  • In Study 3111-302-001, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.
  • On the safety front, the most common adverse events were akathisia, nausea, insomnia, headache, and somnolence.
  • Full results from studies will be presented at a future medical meeting.
  • Also Read: AbbVie Stock Gains After Hiking FY21 Earnings Outlook, Annual Dividend.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 2.68% at $112.61 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs major depressive disorderBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

