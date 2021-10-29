AbbVie's Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Mixed Result In Late-Stage Trials
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has announced topline results from two Phase 3 trials, Study 3111-301-001 and Study 3111-302-001, of cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- In Study 3111-301-001, cariprazine showed a statistically significant change from baseline to week six on the depression severity scale, with cariprazine at 1.5 mg/day achieving an improved score compared to placebo.
- Patients treated with cariprazine at 3.0 mg/day demonstrated improvement in the score at week six over placebo but did not meet statistical significance.
- In Study 3111-302-001, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.
- On the safety front, the most common adverse events were akathisia, nausea, insomnia, headache, and somnolence.
- Full results from studies will be presented at a future medical meeting.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 2.68% at $112.61 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
