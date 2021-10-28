 Skip to main content

Why Are Rafael Shares Plunging Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:04pm   Comments

  • Rafael Holdings Inc's (NYSE: RFLRafael Pharmaceuticals Inc announced that the AVENGER 500 Phase 3 trial for CPI-613 (devimistat) did not meet its primary endpoint of significant improvement in overall survival in pancreatic cancer patients.
  • Data from 528 patients showed the median overall survival of 11.1 months in the treatment arm, compared to 11.7 months in the control arm.
  • Devimistat is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 
  • After a pre-specified interim analysis, the independent data monitoring committee has recommended that the trial be stopped due to lack of efficacy.
  • "We are disappointed by the results of these two Phase 3 trials with devimistat. We plan to work in collaboration with Rafael Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the data further," said Ameet Mallik, CEO, Rafael Holdings Inc.
  • Price Action: RFL shares are down 79.90% at $6.06 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

