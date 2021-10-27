 Skip to main content

Glaxo Reports Double-Digit Growth In Q3 Pharma, Vaccine Sales, Updates FY21 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 9:32am   Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSKturnover was £9.07 billion in Q3, up 5% Y/Y (actual exchange rate AER), 10% (constant exchange rate CER).
  • Pharmaceuticals sales reached £4.4 billion, up 5% AER, 10% CER. Sales of Xevudy, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, and contributed approximately 3 percentage points to total Pharmaceuticals growth.
  • COVID-19 solutions sales £209 million including Xevudy £114 million and pandemic adjuvant £94 million.
  • Vaccines sales grew 7% AER, 13% CER to £2.2 billion, primarily driven by higher Shingrix sales in the U.S. and Europe and pandemic adjuvant sales.
  • Vaccines turnover excluding pandemic vaccines grew 2% AER, 8% CER to £2.2 billion. 
  • Adjusted operating margin of 31.7% is 0.8 percentage points higher at AER and 1.5 percentage points higher on a CER basis than Q3 2020.
  • Adjusted EPS was 36.6p, up 3% AER, 10% CER.
  • The net cash flow from operations was £2.6 billion. The free cash outflow was £1.2 billion.
  • Outlook: GlaxoSmithKline expects the 2021 adjusted EPS outlook to decline between 2% to 4% at CER, against a previously mid-to-high single-digit decline.
  • GSK reconfirms a meaningful improvement in revenues and margins in 2022.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.31% at $40.31 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

