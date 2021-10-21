Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe
- Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union.
- The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there.
- Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK.
- Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time gene therapy, is indicated for early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients under 18 years of age with an ABCD1 genetic mutation.
- Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a disease linked to the X chromosome due to fatty acid buildup caused by a defect in the very long chain of fatty acids transporter in peroxisomes, resulting in damage to the myelin sheath of the nerves, hence seizures and hyperactivity.
- In addition, the company will withdraw authorizations for Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) in the EU and UK in early 2022.
- The company does not intend to initiate any new trials in Europe for beta-thalassemia, cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, or sickle cell disease programs.
- Price Action: BLUE shares are up 0.81% at $21.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
