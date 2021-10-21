 Skip to main content

Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union.
  • The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there.
  • Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK.
  • Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time gene therapy, is indicated for early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients under 18 years of age with an ABCD1 genetic mutation.
  • Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) is a disease linked to the X chromosome due to fatty acid buildup caused by a defect in the very long chain of fatty acids transporter in peroxisomes, resulting in damage to the myelin sheath of the nerves, hence seizures and hyperactivity.
  • In addition, the company will withdraw authorizations for Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) in the EU and UK in early 2022.
  • The company does not intend to initiate any new trials in Europe for beta-thalassemia, cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, or sickle cell disease programs.
  • Related: Bluebird Bio's Shares Drop To 52-Week Low After Another Gene Therapy Trial Placed On FDA Hold.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are up 0.81% at $21.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

