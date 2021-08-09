 Skip to main content

Bluebird Bio's Shares Drop To 52-Week Low After Another Gene Therapy Trial Placed On FDA Hold
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
  • Shares for Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is hovering at a 52-week low after the FDA placed a clinical hold on clinical studies of elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).
  • The company reported an adverse reaction to myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which is likely mediated by Lenti-D lentiviral vector (LVV) insertion, in a patient treated with eli-cel for CALD over one year ago in Phase 3 ALD-104 study.
  • Evidence currently available suggests that specific design features of Lenti-D LVV likely contributed to this event. 
  • The company does not anticipate the clinical hold to impact its sickle cell disease (SCD) programs, β-thalassemia, or oncology. 
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30 were $941.6 million.
  • In July, the European Commission approved Skysona (eli-cel), one-time gene therapy for early CALD in patients less than 18 years of age with an ABCD1 genetic mutation.
  • In June, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia trials of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy.
  • The programs were placed on clinical hold after they reported an incidence of acute myeloid leukemia in a patient treated more than five years ago.
  • Price Action: BLUE shares are down 23.3% at $19.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

