Adagio Stock Jumps On Additional Preclinical Data For Its COVID-19 Antibody
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Adagio Stock Jumps On Additional Preclinical Data For Its COVID-19 Antibody
  • Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) has announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of ADG20 against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants.
  • Related: Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months. 
  • Notably, findings show that ADG20 demonstrated potent in vitro neutralizing activity against variants, including those with reduced susceptibility to monoclonal antibody products currently available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or in late-stage development. 
  • The data will be presented at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference.
  • In addition, Adagio will present recently announced data from its Phase 1 trial of ADG20 in healthy participants.
  • The Company anticipates submitting a EUA application to the FDA for ADG20 in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ADGI shares are up 7.05% at $35.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

