 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Galera Therapeutics Shares Plunge To All Time Lows Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Why Did Galera Therapeutics Shares Plunge To All Time Lows Today?
  • Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) stock has plunged to all-time since its listing in November 2019 in reaction to disappointing data from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese in severe oral mucositis (SOM) patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. 
  • The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The Company continues to analyze the results.
  • Key findings:
  • 16% relative reduction in the incidence of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (54%) vs. placebo group (64%), the primary endpoint.
  • 56% relative reduction in the number of days of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (8 days) vs. placebo group (18 days).
  • 27% relative reduction in the severity in the avasopasem treatment group (24%) vs. placebo.
  • Avasopasem was generally well tolerated with similar rates of adverse events in the active and placebo arms.
  • Oral mucositis is a side effect of radiation therapy characterized by severe pain, inflammation, ulceration, and bleeding of the mouth.
  • Related: Galera's Lead Candidate Shows Median OS Of 20 Months In Pancreatic Cancer Study.
  • Price Action: GRTX shares dropped 70.7% to $2.17 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com