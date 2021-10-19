 Skip to main content

Dermata Stock Jumps On Positive Psoriasis Candidate Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 6:53am   Comments
Dermata Stock Jumps On Positive Psoriasis Candidate Data
  • Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of DMT310 for mild-to-moderate psoriasis. 
  • The percentage of treatment responders in Physician's Global Assessment (PGA) with a score of 0 or 1 was 29.6% at Week 8. PGA is a scoring system used to assess disease severity.
  • The percentage of patients with a score of 0 or 1 in the total Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) was 25.9% at Week 8.
  • Treatment with DMT310 resulted in a change from baseline in pruritis of -19.6% for the target lesion at Week 8.
  • DMT310 appeared to be safe, with only three reported adverse events (AEs). Only two of the three AEs evaluated as related to treatment, and no reported serious adverse events.
  • DMT310 is Dermata's lead product candidate, which incorporates the proprietary, multifaceted, Spongilla technology to treat various dermatological conditions topically. 
  • Related: Why Are Dermata Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Price Action: DRMA shares are up 9.32% at $4.81 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

