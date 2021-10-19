 Skip to main content

Entasis Shares Rally On Positive Data From Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:18am   Comments
  • Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTXannounced topline results from its Phase 3 ATTACK trial of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. 
  • Colistin (polymyxin E) is an antibiotic medication used as a last resort for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
  • Related: Why Are Entasis Therapeutics Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
  • SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections and demonstrated statistical non-inferiority versus colistin.
  • SUL-DUR also achieved a statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.
  • SUL-DUR mortality was 19.0% (12/63) compared to 32.3% (20/62) in the colistin arm (treatment difference of -13.2%).
  • A statistically significant difference in clinical cure at Test of Cure (TOC) was observed with 61.9% in the SUL-DUR arm compared to 40.3% in the colistin arm.
  • Overall adverse events in the safety population were comparable between treatment groups.
  • The company is targeting marketing application submission in mid-2022.
  • Entasis will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am ET.
  • Price Action: ETTX shares gained 14.8% at $3.57 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

