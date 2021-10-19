Entasis Shares Rally On Positive Data From Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection Candidate
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) announced topline results from its Phase 3 ATTACK trial of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.
- Colistin (polymyxin E) is an antibiotic medication used as a last resort for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
- Related: Why Are Entasis Therapeutics Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
- SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections and demonstrated statistical non-inferiority versus colistin.
- SUL-DUR also achieved a statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.
- SUL-DUR mortality was 19.0% (12/63) compared to 32.3% (20/62) in the colistin arm (treatment difference of -13.2%).
- A statistically significant difference in clinical cure at Test of Cure (TOC) was observed with 61.9% in the SUL-DUR arm compared to 40.3% in the colistin arm.
- Overall adverse events in the safety population were comparable between treatment groups.
- The company is targeting marketing application submission in mid-2022.
- Entasis will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am ET.
- Price Action: ETTX shares gained 14.8% at $3.57 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General