Medtronic's Hugo Surgical Robot Wins Regulatory Nod In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDThas secured European approval for its Hugo surgical robot.
  • Hugo performed its first human procedure in June this year, a minimally invasive prostatectomy in Chile. 
  • It has since expanded to Latin America, with a series of initial gynecological surgeries completed in Panama.
  • The robotic platform, made up of modular surgical arms on wheeled carts, has also checked off its first operation in the Asia-Pacific region through a prostatectomy in India. 
  • The Company's systems are linked to a global patient registry, which tracks outcomes and feeds that data back into the platform.
  • The CE mark covers urologic and gynecologic procedures, such as hysterectomies and the removal of uterine fibroids. 
  • The Hugo system is designed to provide a lower barrier to entry for hospitals looking to expand their reach in robotic surgery.
  • Related: Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.40% at $124.77 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

