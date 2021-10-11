Medtronic's Hugo Surgical Robot Wins Regulatory Nod In Europe
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has secured European approval for its Hugo surgical robot.
- Hugo performed its first human procedure in June this year, a minimally invasive prostatectomy in Chile.
- It has since expanded to Latin America, with a series of initial gynecological surgeries completed in Panama.
- The robotic platform, made up of modular surgical arms on wheeled carts, has also checked off its first operation in the Asia-Pacific region through a prostatectomy in India.
- The Company's systems are linked to a global patient registry, which tracks outcomes and feeds that data back into the platform.
- The CE mark covers urologic and gynecologic procedures, such as hysterectomies and the removal of uterine fibroids.
- The Hugo system is designed to provide a lower barrier to entry for hospitals looking to expand their reach in robotic surgery.
- Related: Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.40% at $124.77 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.