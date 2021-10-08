 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fortress-Backed Cyprium's Formulated Copper Histidinate Shows Efficacy In Rare Pediatric Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Fortress-Backed Cyprium's Formulated Copper Histidinate Shows Efficacy In Rare Pediatric Disease
  • Fortress Biotech Inc's (NASDAQ: FBIO) partner company, Cyprium Therapeutics Inc announced results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two CUTX-101 studies in 129 Menkes disease patients.
  • In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) than untreated historical control patients. 
  • The data will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
  • CUTX-101 is a subcutaneous injectable formulation of Copper Histidinate (CuHis).
  • In the early treatment cohort, a 79% reduction in risk of death was observed in CuHis-ET patients compared with historical control HC-ET patients. The median OS was 177.1 and 16.1 months, respectively, with a hazard ratio (HR).
  • A 75% reduction in the risk of death was also observed in CuHis-LT (late treatment) patients compared with HC-LT subjects, and median OS was 62.4 and 17.6 months, respectively.
  • CUTX-101 was shown to be well tolerated. In CuHis-ET and CuHis-LT cohorts, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events were pneumonia (30.3%), seizures (21.2%), dehydration (18.2%), failure to thrive (16.7%), and respiratory distress (15.2%).
  • No patient discontinued due to an adverse event considered related to treatment.
  • Menkes disease is a rare X-linked recessive pediatric disease caused by gene mutations of copper transporter ATP7A.
  • Price Action: FBIO shares are up 0.34% at $2.95 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FBIO)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
AstraZeneca Buys Fortress-Biotech Founded Caelum For $500M
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com