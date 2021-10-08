 Skip to main content

Mersana Highlights New Preclinical Data For XMT-2056 Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) has announced new preclinical data of XMT-2056. Data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference.
  • XMT-2056 is an Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC candidate, targeting an epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).
  • Previously, across multiple targets and models, Immunosynthen ADCs stimulated the innate immune system in a targeted manner in both tumor cells and tumor-resident myeloid cells.
  • In new head-to-head preclinical data, XMT-2056 demonstrated increased efficacy in both high and low HER2 SCID mouse models compared to benchmark agents such as a trastuzumab-TLR7/8 agonist ADC and small molecule systemically-administered STING agonist.
  • XMT-2056 showed in vivo efficacy as a single agent in a SKOV3 HER2 high model, further enhanced by combining XMT-2056 with a 3 mg/kg dose of trastuzumab.
  • XMT-2056 was generally well-tolerated in NHP studies with no clinical signs and adverse findings in clinical pathology or histopathology after single and repeat IV doses of 9 mg/kg.
  • Related: Why Are Mersana Therapeutics Shares Trading Lower On Friday?
  • Price Action: MRSN stock is down 1.11% at $8.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

