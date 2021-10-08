Nkarta Expects Initial Data From CAR NK Cell Therapy In Blood Cancer In 2022
- Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) has updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Data from the engineered CAR NK cell therapy candidate targeting the NKG2D ligand is expected in 1H of 2022, against the end of 2021 expected earlier.
- Multiple factors have affected the cadence of the NKX101 Phase 1 study, including the use of haplomatched (half-matched or partially-matched) donor-derived cells, the requirement for a staggered enrollment of patients that was longer than expected initially, and COVID-19 related disruptions.
- Additionally, Nkarta dosed the first patient in Phase 1 trial of NKX019 in advanced B-cell malignancies.
- NKX019 is an NK cell immunotherapy engineered to eradicate tumors expressing CD19, a validated B-cell cancer target.
