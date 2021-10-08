 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nkarta Expects Initial Data From CAR NK Cell Therapy In Blood Cancer In 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
Nkarta Expects Initial Data From CAR NK Cell Therapy In Blood Cancer In 2022
  • Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) has updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • Data from the engineered CAR NK cell therapy candidate targeting the NKG2D ligand is expected in 1H of 2022, against the end of 2021 expected earlier.
  • Multiple factors have affected the cadence of the NKX101 Phase 1 study, including the use of haplomatched (half-matched or partially-matched) donor-derived cells, the requirement for a staggered enrollment of patients that was longer than expected initially, and COVID-19 related disruptions. 
  • Additionally, Nkarta dosed the first patient in Phase 1 trial of NKX019 in advanced B-cell malignancies. 
  • NKX019 is an NK cell immunotherapy engineered to eradicate tumors expressing CD19, a validated B-cell cancer target.
  • Related: Nkarta, CRISPR Join Forces On CAR-NK Development For Cancer.
  • Price Action: NKTX shares closed 4.56% higher on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemia Briefs myelodysplastic syndromeBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com