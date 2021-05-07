 Skip to main content

Nkarta, CRISPR Join Forces On CAR-NK Development For Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) has collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics AG(NASDAQ: CRSP) to co-develop and commercialize two CAR-NK therapies, in addition to an NK+T program.
  • The companies will split all the R&D costs and any worldwide profits, 50/50.
  • CRISPR and Nkarta will start with a CAR-NK candidate targeting CD70 primarily for oncology indications. The target for their second CAR-NK program has yet to be revealed.
  • In addition to those programs, Nkarta can license CRISPR’s technology to edit five gene targets in an unlimited number of its own NK cell therapies.
  • For each non-collaboration candidate including a gene-editing target licensed from CRISPR, Nkarta will owe the company milestones and royalties on net sales.
  • The agreement includes a three-year exclusivity period between the companies.
  • Price Action: NKTX shares gained 8.96% at $20.18, while CRSP shares are up 2.62% at $110.67 on the last check Friday.

