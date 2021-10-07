 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Merus Shares Soaring Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Merus Shares Soaring Thursday?
  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) has presented data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • Data from Phase 1 trial of MCLA-158 (petosemtamab) in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed that three of seven patients achieved partial responses, with one achieving complete response after the data cutoff date. 
  • Tumor reduction was observed in all seven patients. The most frequent adverse events (AEs) were infusion-related reactions and mild to moderate skin toxicity.
  • The Company is planning its next update on the MCLA-158 trial in 2022.
  • The bispecific HER2/HER3 antibody Zeno blocked cell growth 100 fold more potently than the bivalent HER3 antibody derived from Zeno in preclinical observation.
  • Zeno potently blocked NRG1-fusion mediated downstream signaling and growth in vitro and in vivo.
  • Related: Merus Reveals New Data From Zeno Program in NRG1 Fusion Cancers.
  • Price Action: MRUS stock is up 30.8% at $26.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRUS)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra Brands Profit Beats Views
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com