Why Are Merus Shares Soaring Thursday?
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) has presented data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Data from Phase 1 trial of MCLA-158 (petosemtamab) in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed that three of seven patients achieved partial responses, with one achieving complete response after the data cutoff date.
- Tumor reduction was observed in all seven patients. The most frequent adverse events (AEs) were infusion-related reactions and mild to moderate skin toxicity.
- The Company is planning its next update on the MCLA-158 trial in 2022.
- The bispecific HER2/HER3 antibody Zeno blocked cell growth 100 fold more potently than the bivalent HER3 antibody derived from Zeno in preclinical observation.
- Zeno potently blocked NRG1-fusion mediated downstream signaling and growth in vitro and in vivo.
- Price Action: MRUS stock is up 30.8% at $26.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
