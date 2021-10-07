 Skip to main content

Turning Point Shares Plunge After Highlighting Updated Data From Lead Program In Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:24am   Comments
  • Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) has announced additional preliminary data from ongoing trials of lead drug candidate repotrectinib and elzovantinib (TPX-0022). 
  • The data were presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • Repotrectinib demonstrated clinical activity across multiple ROS1+ TKI-pretreated NSCLC Cohorts, with confirmed objective response rates (cORR) of 30%-39% in the TRIDENT-1 Study.
  • Repotrectinib showed a cORR of 53% in ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated NSCLC Patients with G2032R Solvent Front Mutation.
  • At the anticipated meeting with the FDA in 1H of 2022, Turning Point plans to discuss available BICR data in at least 50 patients from the ROS1-positive TKI-pretreated NSCLC cohorts of the study.
  • Elzovantinib (TPX-0022) achieved cORR of 36% and 33%, respectively, in MET TKI-Naïve NSCLC and Gastric / Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer Patients Harboring Genetic Alterations in MET in SHIELD-1 Study.
  • Related: Turning Point's TPX-0022 In Gastric Cancer Gets Orphan Drug Designation In US.
  • For Elzovantinib, based on the FDA feedback, the Company plans to revise SHIELD-1 into a potentially registrational Phase 1/2 study and initiate the Phase 2 portion of SHIELD-1 in 2022, pending FDA feedback on data from the intermediate dose level.
  • Price Action: TPTX shares are down 15.3% at $51.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

