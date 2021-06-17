 Skip to main content

Turning Point's TPX-0022 In Gastric Cancer Gets Orphan Drug Designation In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 10:20am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TPTX) TPX-0022, for gastric cancer, including gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
  • TPX-0022 is a potent inhibitor of the MET tyrosine kinase, and currently, there are no approved MET inhibitors for gastric cancer.
  • Benefits of the designation may include the opportunity for accelerated approval, discounts on registration fees, tax credits for qualified clinical trials, and eligibility for seven years of market exclusivity post-regulatory approval.
  • Price Action: TPTX shares down 0.63% at $78.09 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

