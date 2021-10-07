 Skip to main content

ESSA Pharma, Caris Life Sciences Ink Liquid Biopsy Profiling Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:25am   Comments
  • Caris Life Sciences and ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) have announced a Precision Development program to support ESSA's development of EPI-7386 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) failing current standard-of-care therapies.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Caris and ESSA will evaluate patient blood samples to assess genetic profiles utilizing Caris' Whole Transcriptome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing platform. 
  • ESSA will utilize these liquid biopsies, including longitudinal data from serial samples, to better characterize the tumor biological profiles of patients in the ongoing monotherapy clinical trial of EPI-7386 in mCRPC patients.
  • The information may facilitate more efficient development of EPI-7386 by identifying relevant patient tumor biological subpopulations, the Company said.
  • Price Action: EPIX stock is down 1.13% at $7.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs DiagnosticsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

