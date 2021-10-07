ESSA Pharma, Caris Life Sciences Ink Liquid Biopsy Profiling Pact
- Caris Life Sciences and ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) have announced a Precision Development program to support ESSA's development of EPI-7386 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) failing current standard-of-care therapies.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Caris and ESSA will evaluate patient blood samples to assess genetic profiles utilizing Caris' Whole Transcriptome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing platform.
- ESSA will utilize these liquid biopsies, including longitudinal data from serial samples, to better characterize the tumor biological profiles of patients in the ongoing monotherapy clinical trial of EPI-7386 in mCRPC patients.
- The information may facilitate more efficient development of EPI-7386 by identifying relevant patient tumor biological subpopulations, the Company said.
