Bristol Myers' TYK2 Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced topline data from the Phase 2 LATTICE-UC study evaluating deucravacitinib in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The study did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical remission at Week 12 nor secondary efficacy endpoints.
- The safety profile of deucravacitinib was consistent with previously reported studies in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and no new safety signals were observed.
- The Company will complete a full review of the data from LATTICE-UC.
- The potential of deucravacitinib in UC continues to be evaluated in IM011-127, a second Phase 2 trial that includes a higher dose.
- Bristol Myers Squibb continues to expect over $4 billion non-risk adjusted revenue target for deucravacitinib in 2029.
- Deucravacitinib is an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor.
- Price Action: BMY stock is up 0.14% at $59.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
