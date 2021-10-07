 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers' TYK2 Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers' TYK2 Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced topline data from the Phase 2 LATTICE-UC study evaluating deucravacitinib in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • The study did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of clinical remission at Week 12 nor secondary efficacy endpoints. 
  • The safety profile of deucravacitinib was consistent with previously reported studies in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and no new safety signals were observed.
  • The Company will complete a full review of the data from LATTICE-UC. 
  • The potential of deucravacitinib in UC continues to be evaluated in IM011-127, a second Phase 2 trial that includes a higher dose.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb continues to expect over $4 billion non-risk adjusted revenue target for deucravacitinib in 2029.
  • Deucravacitinib is an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor. 
  • Price Action: BMY stock is up 0.14% at $59.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TOCC, 1933 Industries, Iter Investments, Greenlane
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Rallies On Antiviral Pill Data, Gilead Files For Yescarta Label Expansion, Exscientia IPO
Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights
AstraZeneca's Saphnelo For Lupus Treatment Approved In Japan
Merck Reportedly Lead Bidder In $11B Acceleron Buyout: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com