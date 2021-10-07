Moderna To Build mRNA Vaccine Factory In Africa
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines at 50 µg dose level each year.
- Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging capabilities. The Company said it would begin the process of deciding the country and location soon.
- "We expect to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine as well as additional products within our mRNA vaccine portfolio at this facility," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
MRNA stock is down 1.43% at $298.09 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
