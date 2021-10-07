 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna To Build mRNA Vaccine Factory In Africa
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Moderna To Build mRNA Vaccine Factory In Africa
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAplans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines at 50 µg dose level each year.
  • Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging capabilities. The Company said it would begin the process of deciding the country and location soon.
  • "We expect to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine as well as additional products within our mRNA vaccine portfolio at this facility," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
  • Related: Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know.
  • Price Action: MRNA stock is down 1.43% at $298.09 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know
Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Could Be Game-Changer: BofA Analyst
NIH Director Francis Collins To Step Down By Year-End, Dismisses Rumors Linking Resignation And COVID-19 Origins Controversy
Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Ok'd In Europe For Immunocompromised
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com