 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cassava Sciences Starts Late-Stage Simufilam Study In Alzheimer's Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Cassava Sciences Starts Late-Stage Simufilam Study In Alzheimer's Patients
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVAinitiated an initial Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam, an investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer's disease. 
  • A second Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to begin by year-end.
  • Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease are conducted under Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA.
  • Related: Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials.
  • The first Phase 3 750-subject study, called RETHINK-ALZ, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks. 
  • Secondary objectives include the assessment of simufilam's effect on neuropsychiatric symptoms and caregiver burden. 
  • The second Phase 3 study in 1,000 patients, called REFOCUS-ALZ, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 78 weeks. 
  • Related: Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Price Action: SAVA stock is down 5.91% at $53.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

Rebuilding Connections, Fostering Growth: Synaptogenix Could Be A Beacon of Hope for Patients With Neurological Diseases
How David Green Traded Moderna For A Big Profit On Monday Morning
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
B. Riley Says Alzheimer's Data From This Firm Has Renewed 'Investor Confidence'
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com