EQRx, Absci Ink Protein-Based Therapeutics Development Pact
- EQRx and Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) have announced a discovery collaboration for protein-based therapeutics. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The partnership will leverage Absci's Drug Creation technology for discovery and development activities, along with EQRx's clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities to advance protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients.
- EQRx and Absci will collaborate to jointly engineer and develop several clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology.
- At Absci's option, it may make additional investments at progressive stages of development in exchange for an increased share of product sales.
- Price Action: ABSI stock closed 1.38% higher at $11.03 on Tuesday.
