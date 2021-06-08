 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Annovis' Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Candidate Protects Nerve Cells Against Ill Effects of Higher Neurotoxic Proteins

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Share:
Annovis' Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Candidate Protects Nerve Cells Against Ill Effects of Higher Neurotoxic Proteins
  • Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has announced preliminary data demonstrating that ANVS401 protects certain nerve cells from dying after being infected by gingipains, which has a potential role in developing Alzheimer's Disease.
  • At the concentration of 1nM gingipain, infected cells were completely protected from the enzyme, while only around 20% of the control cells survived.
  • ANVS401 is shown to protect cells from dying from the P. gingivalis protease Rgp at very low concentrations.
  • Microglia and neuroblastoma cell lines are not affected as both are quite resistant to gingipains. As expected, since neither is dying, ANVS401 has no impact on the microglia or neuroblastoma survival in the presence of gingipains.
  • The company initiated the study last year for neurological injuries due to infections. After this interim data, the company believes the compound could help treat neurological diseases associated with bacterial and viral infections.
  • Last month, the company reported that participants treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's patients.
  • Price Action: ANVS shares are up 1.65% at $69.81 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANVS)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
5 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com